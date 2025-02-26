Left Menu

Matthew Kuhnemann Cleared for International Cricket After Bowling Action Review

Matthew Kuhnemann, the Australian left-arm spinner, has been cleared by the ICC to continue playing international cricket after being reported for an illegal bowling action. Following extensive tests in Brisbane, his action was deemed legal. Kuhnemann played a crucial role in Australia's victory over Sri Lanka.

Melbourne | Updated: 26-02-2025 16:50 IST
In a significant ruling, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has cleared Australian left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann to continue his international cricket career after concerns were raised about his bowling action.

After undergoing rigorous testing at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane, Kuhnemann's action was found to abide by the ICC's regulations, allowing him to resume international play.

Kuhnemann, who was instrumental in Australia's victory against Sri Lanka, will join the team's upcoming Caribbean Test tour with his bowling action officially deemed legal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

