Pakistan's Champions Trophy Exit Sparks Management Action

Pakistan's unexpected early exit from the Champions Trophy has prompted interim head coach Aaqib Javed to reassure fans about strategic future plans. Despite initial criticism over team selection, Javed defended the choices, emphasizing a merit-based process. The focus is now on forthcoming matches and improving team performance.

Updated: 26-02-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:02 IST
Aaqib Javed (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's interim head coach, Aaqib Javed, is determined to implement strategic changes following the national team's surprising early exit from the Champions Trophy. Pakistan, once favorites and defending champions, stumbled with consecutive defeats, sparking debates over team selection and prompting a call for reflection on performance.

The tournament marked the return of major cricket to Pakistan after 29 years, but the hosts will conclude their journey in the group stage against Bangladesh. Javed defended the choice of players amid criticism, asserting that selections were merit-based and aimed at forming the best possible squad.

Reflecting on the losses, Javed emphasized learning from the experience and focusing on future matches. He acknowledged India's superior performance, especially with Virat Kohli leading India to victory. Moving forward, Pakistan's management is keen on making decisions that align with the team's best interests, preparing for upcoming challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

