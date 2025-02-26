Virat Kohli's Record-Breaking Pursuit: A Cricket Icon Poised for Greatness

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer expressed his belief that Virat Kohli could continue playing at the highest level for at least another three to four years, potentially surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries. Kohli, at 36, recently notched his 82nd century, showcasing his resilience and prowess during India's victory over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy.

Jaffer commended Kohli's unwavering form and the excitement it brings to cricket fans. He also touched upon the emergence of young talents like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, crediting them with carrying the legacy of Indian cricket forward. Gill's recent performances have marked him as a promising cricketer with substantial expectations.

Echoing Jaffer's optimism, former South Africa star Herschelle Gibbs praised Kohli's fitness and insatiable hunger for runs, drawing parallels with AB de Villiers. Gibbs predicts Kohli has additional years at the top of the game and sees India as strong contenders in international cricket tournaments.

