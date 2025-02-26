Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Record-Breaking Pursuit: A Cricket Icon Poised for Greatness

Former cricketers Wasim Jaffer and Herschelle Gibbs express confidence in Virat Kohli's ongoing prowess, forecasting him to surpass Sachin Tendulkar's milestone of 100 international centuries. They emphasize Kohli's exceptional fitness and hunger for success, likening him to fellow cricket icons and highlighting his crucial role in India's cricket future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:29 IST
Virat Kohli's Record-Breaking Pursuit: A Cricket Icon Poised for Greatness
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • India

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer expressed his belief that Virat Kohli could continue playing at the highest level for at least another three to four years, potentially surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries. Kohli, at 36, recently notched his 82nd century, showcasing his resilience and prowess during India's victory over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy.

Jaffer commended Kohli's unwavering form and the excitement it brings to cricket fans. He also touched upon the emergence of young talents like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, crediting them with carrying the legacy of Indian cricket forward. Gill's recent performances have marked him as a promising cricketer with substantial expectations.

Echoing Jaffer's optimism, former South Africa star Herschelle Gibbs praised Kohli's fitness and insatiable hunger for runs, drawing parallels with AB de Villiers. Gibbs predicts Kohli has additional years at the top of the game and sees India as strong contenders in international cricket tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025