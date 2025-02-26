Left Menu

Power Outage Adds Drama to F1 Pre-Season Testing in Bahrain

Lando Norris led the timesheets for McLaren as a power cut disrupted Formula One pre-season testing in Bahrain. The outage, caused by an external substation failure, brought pre-season preparations to a halt, forcing an extension of testing hours. Engineers relied on backup generators, adding excitement to the session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 22:54 IST
Power Outage Adds Drama to F1 Pre-Season Testing in Bahrain

Lando Norris set the pace for McLaren as Formula One's pre-season testing in Bahrain faced unexpected disruptions due to a power cut. The outage, attributed to an external substation failure, halted action on the track temporarily as it left garages engulfed in darkness. The day's schedule was extended by an hour to make up for lost time.

Mercedes' rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc also made strong impressions during the test. Antonelli led the morning session with a best lap of 1:31.428, while Leclerc managed a 1:30.878 to sit fourth. Meanwhile, seasoned racer Lewis Hamilton, in his first test for Ferrari, completed 70 laps, showcasing his determination to chase an eighth world title.

Despite the challenges, all teams benefited from the extended hours. Noteworthy performances included those of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Williams' Alex Albon. With three days of testing scheduled in Bahrain, teams now have precious little time left before the 24-race season commences in Australia on March 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025