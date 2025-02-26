Power Outage Adds Drama to F1 Pre-Season Testing in Bahrain

Lando Norris set the pace for McLaren as Formula One's pre-season testing in Bahrain faced unexpected disruptions due to a power cut. The outage, attributed to an external substation failure, halted action on the track temporarily as it left garages engulfed in darkness. The day's schedule was extended by an hour to make up for lost time.

Mercedes' rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc also made strong impressions during the test. Antonelli led the morning session with a best lap of 1:31.428, while Leclerc managed a 1:30.878 to sit fourth. Meanwhile, seasoned racer Lewis Hamilton, in his first test for Ferrari, completed 70 laps, showcasing his determination to chase an eighth world title.

Despite the challenges, all teams benefited from the extended hours. Noteworthy performances included those of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Williams' Alex Albon. With three days of testing scheduled in Bahrain, teams now have precious little time left before the 24-race season commences in Australia on March 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)