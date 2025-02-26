Sciver-Brunt and Matthews Lead Mumbai Indians to Commanding Victory

In a thrilling encounter at the Women's Premier League, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews powered Mumbai Indians to an emphatic eight-wicket victory against UP Warriorz.

Sciver-Brunt showcased her all-round skills, collecting three wickets for 18 runs before delivering a match-winning 75 not out, guiding MI to a comfortable victory.

While UP Warriorz showed initial promise, their innings faltered as they crumbled under MI's pressure, unable to recover from Sciver-Brunt and Matthews' commanding performances.

