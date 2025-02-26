Sciver-Brunt and Matthews Lead Mumbai Indians to Commanding Victory
Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews propelled Mumbai Indians to a dominating eight-wicket win over UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League. Their superb fifties and a solid bowling display helped MI secure their third consecutive victory, moving to the top of the league standings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-02-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 23:02 IST
In a thrilling encounter at the Women's Premier League, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews powered Mumbai Indians to an emphatic eight-wicket victory against UP Warriorz.
Sciver-Brunt showcased her all-round skills, collecting three wickets for 18 runs before delivering a match-winning 75 not out, guiding MI to a comfortable victory.
While UP Warriorz showed initial promise, their innings faltered as they crumbled under MI's pressure, unable to recover from Sciver-Brunt and Matthews' commanding performances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cricket Legends Shine Again: Thrilling Action at Legend 90 League
Delhi Capitals Gear Up for WPL 2025: Lanning and Batty Share Insights
Cricket Legends Named Ambassadors for ICC Champions Trophy 2024
Shubman Gill Nears Top Spot in ICC Men's ODI Rankings as Cricket Rivals Intensify Battle
Cricket Stars Hit a Six for Organ Donation Awareness