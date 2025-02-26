Left Menu

Sciver-Brunt and Matthews Lead Mumbai Indians to Commanding Victory

Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews propelled Mumbai Indians to a dominating eight-wicket win over UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League. Their superb fifties and a solid bowling display helped MI secure their third consecutive victory, moving to the top of the league standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-02-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 23:02 IST
In a thrilling encounter at the Women's Premier League, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews powered Mumbai Indians to an emphatic eight-wicket victory against UP Warriorz.

Sciver-Brunt showcased her all-round skills, collecting three wickets for 18 runs before delivering a match-winning 75 not out, guiding MI to a comfortable victory.

While UP Warriorz showed initial promise, their innings faltered as they crumbled under MI's pressure, unable to recover from Sciver-Brunt and Matthews' commanding performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

