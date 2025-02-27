England Falter as Afghanistan Soars: A Tale of Missed Opportunities

England's campaign in the Champions Trophy ended in disappointment after an eight-run defeat to Afghanistan, highlighting missed opportunities and a lack of support for Joe Root's brilliant innings. Root's valiant 120 kept England competitive until the 46th over before he was dismissed, leaving England short of their target.

Afghanistan set an imposing score of 325-7, thanks to Ibrahim Zadran's remarkable 177, during their decisive Group B clash at the Gaddafi Stadium. Captain Jos Buttler was left reflecting on the team's failure to capitalize, while injuries to key players disrupted England's bowling strategy in the final overs.

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi praised Zadran's innings and Azmatullah Omarzai's significant contribution with both bat and ball. Despite their efforts, England's inconsistent performances spelled the end of their tournament journey.

