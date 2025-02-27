Sesko's Penalty Secures Leipzig's Spot in German Cup Semis
Benjamin Sesko's second-half penalty qualified RB Leipzig for the German Cup semi-finals with a narrow 1-0 victory over VfL Wolfsburg. Despite early pressure, Leipzig improved and took the lead in the 69th minute. They now join three other teams in the tournament's semi-finals stage.
RB Leipzig advanced to the German Cup semi-finals with a slim 1-0 victory over VfL Wolfsburg, thanks to a decisive penalty by forward Benjamin Sesko. Despite facing strong pressure in the initial stages, Leipzig gradually gained ground and scored the crucial goal in the 69th minute.
The turning point came when Sesko successfully converted a penalty after a handball decision, sending Wolfsburg goalkeeper Marius Mueller the wrong way. The match saw late efforts from both sides, including Sesko's close-range attempt saved and Wolfsburg's missed opportunity with Kevin Behrens.
Leipzig will join champions Bayer Leverkusen, VfB Stuttgart, and surprise contender Arminia Bielefeld, who upset Werder Bremen 2-1, in the semi-finals.
