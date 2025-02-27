CONCACAF Under Scrutiny: Investigation into Alleged Abusive Language in LAFC vs. Rapids Clash

LAFC and the Colorado Rapids have confirmed that a CONCACAF investigation is underway after Rapids player Chidozie Awaziem alleged that he was subjected to a derogatory term during a match on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Nigerian player Awaziem claims the term was used by LAFC defender Sergi Palencia during the CONCACAF Champions Cup clash, according to soccer journalist Tom Bogert. As of Wednesday, CONCACAF has not issued a comment regarding the matter.

An incident in the 85th minute caused the match to pause for about five minutes while referee Pierre-Luc Lauziere consulted with Awaziem, Palencia, and other officials, as well as both teams' coaches. The game resumed without any disciplinary actions, and Awaziem confronted Palencia post-match. Meanwhile, both clubs issued statements condemning abuse, reinforcing their cooperation with the ongoing inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)