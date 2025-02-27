Jos Buttler's Leadership Balancing Act: Time for Change?

Jos Buttler, the embattled captain of England's limited-overs cricket team, is weighing his future in the role. Amid calls for his resignation following an early Champions Trophy exit, Buttler insists he will not rush into any hasty decisions.

Under Buttler's leadership, England has experienced 22 defeats in 34 one-day internationals and lost its World Cup titles. Despite these setbacks, the 34-year-old captain emphasized the need for evaluation and self-reflection, stating, 'I'll take a bit of time to just work out personally what I think is right.'

Comments from ex-England captains, Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton, point toward a leadership change. Hussain suggests the captaincy doesn't suit Buttler, while Atherton believes admitting the current strategy isn't working might be the best course of action.

