Pakistan Aims for Redemption Against Bangladesh in ICC Champions Trophy Finale

In their last match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, hosts Pakistan face Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Both teams seek to avoid finishing at the bottom of Group A, with Pakistan aiming for a morale-boosting victory and Bangladesh striving to prove their credentials at this competitive level.

Team Pakistan (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a bid to avoid a winless finish, Pakistan is set to face Bangladesh in their final ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Despite no semi-final progression at stake, both teams have much to play for in their quest to escape Group A's bottom position.

Amidst enthusiastic home support, Pakistan aims to salvage some pride with a victory. On the other hand, Bangladesh, driven by a desire to demonstrate their competitive mettle, looks to perform strongly against the hosts. The fixture promises a gripping contest as both teams strive to reflect their strengths.

With recent losses against New Zealand and India, Pakistan's Captain Mohammad Rizwan points to 'mistakes' as their downfall and sees this match as an opportunity for redemption. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz, yet to shine in this tournament, holds the potential to be the Tigers' game-changer. Crucial performances from both sides will determine who finishes higher in Group A.

(With inputs from agencies.)

