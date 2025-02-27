Left Menu

Rain Spoils Pakistan's Champions Trophy Hopes

Pakistan's winless campaign in the Champions Trophy ended with their match against Bangladesh abandoned due to rain. Both teams were already out of contention, with Pakistan hosting an ICC tournament for the first time in 29 years. Despite high hopes, injuries and pressure led to a disappointing performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rawalpindi | Updated: 27-02-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 17:19 IST
Pakistan's goal of a triumphant closure to their Champions Trophy campaign was thwarted when relentless rain forced the abandonment of their match against Bangladesh without a ball bowled.

This washout marked Pakistan's second called-off match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, sealing a winless tournament after earlier losses to New Zealand and India. Despite the setback in their first ICC-hosted tournament in nearly three decades, Team Pakistan looks to learn from its shortcomings.

The rain-induced no-show left fans in dismay. Pakistan's captain, Mohammad Rizwan, expressed disappointment but identified areas for improvement before their New Zealand tour, emphasizing the resilience needed amid injuries to key players like Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

