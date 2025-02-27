Left Menu

Odisha FC Faces Crucial Test Against Struggling Mohammedan SC in ISL Showdown

Odisha FC aims to stay in playoff contention as they host Mohammedan SC, who languish at the bottom of the ISL table, at the Kalinga Stadium. Odisha targets a win to climb from seventh place, needing setbacks for Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC to maintain their top-six dreams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:47 IST
Amrinder Singh (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
Odisha FC is gearing up to face Mohammedan SC in a pivotal Indian Super League clash at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium. Currently positioned seventh with 29 points, Odisha seeks to break into the top-six and surpass Mumbai City FC, who are three points ahead but have a game in hand.

The Juggernauts are closely tailed by East Bengal FC and Kerala Blasters FC, intensifying the competition for playoff spots. A release suggested that Odisha's campaign could benefit if rivals Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC falter in their upcoming fixtures, providing Odisha an advantage to secure their playoff berth.

Mohammedan SC, bottom of the league with just 11 points, faces a tough challenge given their five-match losing streak. Yet, the team hopes to upset Odisha following their past road wins against Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC. Odisha aims to extend their unbeaten home run, keen to reverse their recent scoring woes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

