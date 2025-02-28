Boris Spassky: The Passing of a Chess Legend

Russian chess grandmaster Boris Spassky, renowned for his sportsmanship and skill, has passed away at the age of 88, as reported by the International Chess Federation's general director, Emil Sutovsky. Spassky, the 10th World Chess Champion, held the title from 1969 to 1972 before losing to American Bobby Fischer in what is famously known as the 'Match of the Century'.

Despite a loss during the Cold War-era match, Spassky is remembered for his gracious demeanor, notably applauding Fischer after the sixth game. His contributions to chess are acknowledged by many, including former champion Anatoly Karpov, who described Spassky as an enduring icon in the chess world.

Spassky's death is a significant loss for the global chess community. He was admired for his deep knowledge and intriguing stories, as highlighted by Alexander Tkachev of the Russian Chess Federation. Spassky's legacy remains influential, inspiring generations of players worldwide.

