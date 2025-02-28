Billy Horschel: The Alligator Whisperer at Cognizant Classic

At the Cognizant Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, golfer Billy Horschel displayed nerves of steel as he used a 60-degree wedge to chase an alligator off the PGA National course.

The alligator, initially spotted near the sixth hole, was assisted in its exit by Horschel after a police officer struggled to remove the reptile.

Despite the unexpected interruption, Horschel managed to finish his round with a commendable five-under par 66, featuring four birdies and an eagle.

