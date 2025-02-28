Billy Horschel: The Alligator Whisperer at Cognizant Classic
Golfer Billy Horschel used a 60-degree wedge to help remove an alligator from the course during the Cognizant Classic in Florida. Assisting a police officer, Horschel effectively prompted the alligator to retreat to water. He later completed the day with a score of five-under par 66.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 02:15 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 02:15 IST
At the Cognizant Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, golfer Billy Horschel displayed nerves of steel as he used a 60-degree wedge to chase an alligator off the PGA National course.
The alligator, initially spotted near the sixth hole, was assisted in its exit by Horschel after a police officer struggled to remove the reptile.
Despite the unexpected interruption, Horschel managed to finish his round with a commendable five-under par 66, featuring four birdies and an eagle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Arunachal Pradesh Drug Controversy: Police Officers Suspended
Florida Man Charged with Attempted Murder Amid Accusations of Hate Crime
Parking Attendant Arrested for Assaulting Police Officers at Bus Stand
Police Officers Under Fire in Bihar: Case Files Missing After Transfers
Rising Hate: Florida Shooting Sparks Nationwide Alarm