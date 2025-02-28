A-League's Ramadan Pause Empowers Muslim Players

This season, Australia's A-League will maintain its 90-second pause policy for Muslim players observing Ramadan, allowing them to break their fast if matches coincide with sunset. Adhering to the demands of professional football while fasting presents challenges due to the lack of sustenance from dawn to dusk during the Islamic holy month.

Sydney FC's Moroccan under-23 international, Anas Ouahim, emphasized the initiative's importance in an A-League media release. Ouahim explained that while his role as a footballer demands high physical exertion, the pause provides a critical opportunity to hydrate and consume a small energy-booster, which is crucial for performance.

Ouahim, a German-born former FC Koln player, appreciates the league's supportive measure that allows him to practice his faith without compromising his athletic responsibilities. With the onset of Ramadan in Australia on Thursday night, the midfielder stands to benefit from this break during upcoming matches, aligning his professional and personal practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)