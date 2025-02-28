Clash of Titans: South Africa Set Sights on Champions Trophy Semifinal Amidst High-Stakes Showdown

The battle intensifies in Group B as South Africa, a top contender, prepares to take on a struggling England in a must-win clash at the Champions Trophy this Saturday. South Africa aims to assert its dominance and secure a place in the final four amidst fierce competition.

While Group A's top teams, India and New Zealand, cruised into the knockouts, Group B remains wide open. Australia, Afghanistan, and South Africa are all in contention for the remaining two semifinal spots. England, already out of the race, suffered a narrow defeat to Afghanistan, keeping the latter's hopes alive.

Afghanistan, buoyed by a recent impressive performance, faces Australia in a crucial match. A win could secure their semifinal berth. Meanwhile, South Africa's chances look promising, but they must overcome England's last-ditch effort led by Joe Root to finish the tournament on a high note.

(With inputs from agencies.)