Harsh Dubey's Double Strike Puts Vidarbha on Top in Ranji Trophy Final

Vidarbha's Harsh Dubey played a pivotal role on the third day of the Ranji Trophy final by claiming two crucial wickets in the first session.

His bowling prowess saw him equal a season record of 68 wickets, as Kerala ended the session at 219/5, attempting to stabilize their innings.

Kerala's hopes rest on skipper Sachin Baby, who remains unbeaten on 52, as the team trails Vidarbha by 160 runs at lunch.

