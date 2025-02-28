Left Menu

Harsh Dubey's Double Strike Puts Vidarbha on Top in Ranji Trophy Final

Vidarbha's Harsh Dubey took two important wickets as Kerala reached 219/5 by lunch on the third day of the Ranji Trophy final. Dubey equaled a seasonal record with 68 wickets, disrupting Kerala's progress. Kerala trails by 160 runs with skipper Sachin Baby not out on 52.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 28-02-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 12:16 IST
Vidarbha's Harsh Dubey played a pivotal role on the third day of the Ranji Trophy final by claiming two crucial wickets in the first session.

His bowling prowess saw him equal a season record of 68 wickets, as Kerala ended the session at 219/5, attempting to stabilize their innings.

Kerala's hopes rest on skipper Sachin Baby, who remains unbeaten on 52, as the team trails Vidarbha by 160 runs at lunch.

