Jorge Martin's Recovery: A Crucial Pause Before MotoGP Return

MotoGP champion Jorge Martin has been urged to focus on recovery following surgeries on his left foot and hand, as well as previous operations on his right side. The advice comes from Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia after Martin's training accident in Spain.

The 27-year-old, transitioning to Aprilia from Prima Pramac Racing, is set to miss upcoming races in Thailand and Argentina. Bagnaia stressed the importance of patience, warning that rushing recovery could jeopardize Martin's career further.

Veteran racer Marc Marquez also shared his thoughts, urging Martin to respect his body's needs. Bagnaia, alongside his new teammate Marquez, expressed a shared resolve to vie for the championship title this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)