Left Menu

Jorge Martin's Recovery: A Crucial Pause Before MotoGP Return

MotoGP champion Jorge Martin is advised to prioritize recovery after surgeries on his feet and hands. Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia and fellow racer Marc Marquez emphasized the importance of patience for Martin, who will miss races in Thailand and Argentina due to his injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 12:34 IST
Jorge Martin's Recovery: A Crucial Pause Before MotoGP Return
Jorge Martin

MotoGP champion Jorge Martin has been urged to focus on recovery following surgeries on his left foot and hand, as well as previous operations on his right side. The advice comes from Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia after Martin's training accident in Spain.

The 27-year-old, transitioning to Aprilia from Prima Pramac Racing, is set to miss upcoming races in Thailand and Argentina. Bagnaia stressed the importance of patience, warning that rushing recovery could jeopardize Martin's career further.

Veteran racer Marc Marquez also shared his thoughts, urging Martin to respect his body's needs. Bagnaia, alongside his new teammate Marquez, expressed a shared resolve to vie for the championship title this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025