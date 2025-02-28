Left Menu

Time for a Cricket Overhaul: Moin Khan's Call to Rebuild

Former captain Moin Khan urges Pakistan's cricket authorities to rebuild, as Pakistan exits the Champions Trophy without a win. He criticizes the lack of consistent selection and encourages support for introducing new talent, highlighting the need for fair opportunities and justification of every player's team spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:01 IST
Time for a Cricket Overhaul: Moin Khan's Call to Rebuild
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a frank assessment, former Pakistan cricket captain Moin Khan has called for a complete overhaul of the national team following their underwhelming performance in the Champions Trophy. Pakistan, failing to secure a single victory on home ground, is at a critical juncture, he warns.

Speaking candidly, Moin Khan emphasized the importance of consistent player performance and justified selections. "We are losing already, so why not try something different and build anew?" he states, urging the inclusion of fresh talent and highlighting discrepancies in the current selection process.

Khan's critique extends to the management's tendency to recycle players, which he believes hampers progress. He stresses the need for a unified strategy and equitable opportunities for emerging players, questioning the exclusion of promising talents like Aamer Jamal. He argues for a bold approach to reviving Pakistan's cricketing fortunes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

