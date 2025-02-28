Bracewell Highlights Adaptability Ahead of New Zealand's Clash with India

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell emphasized the significance of adapting to varying playing conditions as the team readies for the ICC Champions Trophy match against India in Dubai this Sunday. In a conversation with reporters, Bracewell pointed out that recent observations indicate the wickets are showing spin-friendly characteristics, making swift adjustment crucial for the squad.

"The wickets here seem to have taken some spin. We have our first training session lined up today, providing a valuable opportunity to familiarize ourselves with the conditions," Bracewell stated, emphasizing the need for versatility in international cricket by mastering different venues and conditions worldwide.

"That's the essence of international cricket: playing across diverse venues around the globe and adapting swiftly. We found the pitches in Pakistan favorable, and I believe we have a well-rounded team capable of performing in any conditions. Our goal is to maintain this adaptability," he said. Bracewell also highlighted that New Zealand's inherent strength lies in their adaptability, allowing them to adjust and pose unique challenges to other teams based on surface conditions.

"Our team's strength is in our ability to adapt to the pitch conditions and strategically challenge teams with game plans suited to those surfaces. We aim to sustain this adaptability," he continued. Looking back on their matches in Pakistan, Bracewell expressed satisfaction and eagerness to return.

"Our experience in Pakistan was very enjoyable, and we are keen on returning. It's been a successful venue for us. We're thrilled to be here in Dubai, but Pakistan also provided us with memorable experiences," he concluded. New Zealand, with two wins in the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan already, hopes to extend their winning streak against India in Dubai. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)