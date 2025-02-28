Harsh Dubey's Stellar Performance Boosts Vidarbha in Ranji Trophy Finale
Vidarbha's spinner Harsh Dubey has been instrumental in securing an advantage for his team in the Ranji Trophy final against Kerala, despite not focusing on personal achievements. Dubey became the season's leading wicket-taker, breaking the record set in 2018-19.
The young cricketer emphasized prioritizing the team's first-innings lead over his individual records. With a remarkable performance, Dubey collected three wickets for 88 runs, taking his season tally to 69 wickets, surpassing the previous record by Bihar's Ashutosh Aman.
Guided by tips from India veteran Ravichandran Ashwin, Dubey improved his batting skills, contributing to his team's robust performance. As Vidarbha aims for a long batting innings, Dubey's focus remains on collective success, echoing the outlook shared by his mentor.
