Harsh Dubey's Stellar Performance Boosts Vidarbha in Ranji Trophy Finale

Vidarbha spinner Harsh Dubey expressed pride in helping his team gain a first-innings lead in the Ranji Trophy final against Kerala, prioritizing team success over personal records. Dubey broke the season wicket record, showcasing his all-round capabilities with guidance from Ravichandran Ashwin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:26 IST
Harsh Dubey's Stellar Performance Boosts Vidarbha in Ranji Trophy Finale
Vidarbha's spinner Harsh Dubey has been instrumental in securing an advantage for his team in the Ranji Trophy final against Kerala, despite not focusing on personal achievements. Dubey became the season's leading wicket-taker, breaking the record set in 2018-19.

The young cricketer emphasized prioritizing the team's first-innings lead over his individual records. With a remarkable performance, Dubey collected three wickets for 88 runs, taking his season tally to 69 wickets, surpassing the previous record by Bihar's Ashutosh Aman.

Guided by tips from India veteran Ravichandran Ashwin, Dubey improved his batting skills, contributing to his team's robust performance. As Vidarbha aims for a long batting innings, Dubey's focus remains on collective success, echoing the outlook shared by his mentor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

