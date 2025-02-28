Left Menu

Ahmedabad Set to Host UTT Season 6 as Table Tennis Fever Grips India

Ultimate Table Tennis Season 6 will take place in Ahmedabad from May 29 to June 15, 2025. Featuring eight teams with top Indian and international players, the league aims to expand the sport's reach. Ahmedabad's growing sports infrastructure positions it as a pivotal hub for global events.

Updated: 28-02-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:35 IST
Ultimate Table Tennis logo (Photo: UTT). Image Credit: ANI
India's celebrated table tennis league, Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), is making a return for its sixth season, scheduled from May 29 to June 15, 2025, in Ahmedabad. This year's tournament features eight teams composed of elite Indian and international talents, with defending champions Goa Challengers eyeing a historic third championship triumph.

A release from UTT highlights Ahmedabad's rising status within India's sporting landscape, with world-class infrastructures and aspirations of hosting the 2030 Youth Olympics and 2036 Olympic Games. By bringing the league to Ahmedabad, fans can enjoy a taste of Olympic-level table tennis firsthand.

Promoters Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani continue to revolutionize Indian table tennis since the league's inception in 2017, aiming to widen its exposure to new regions and audiences across India. Their efforts are aided by the presence of EKA Arena, a venue that has previously hosted international events, now set to offer a stage for UTT's season opener.

UTT's unique format includes eight teams divided into two groups, each competing in five ties against opponents within their group and others randomly assigned from the opposite group. The top four teams will then progress to knockout rounds, culminating in the grand finale on June 15.

