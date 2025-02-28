Left Menu

Dale Whitnell Achieves Rare Feat with Two Holes-in-One at South African Open

Dale Whitnell, a British golfer, achieved a rare feat by making two holes-in-one during the DP World Tour's South African Open. Whitnell's remarkable performance has him trailing five shots from tournament leader Shaun Norris. The event is notable as only the second time this has happened in the Tour's history.

Updated: 28-02-2025 22:54 IST
Dale Whitnell, an English golfer, achieved a rare and remarkable feat on Friday at the DP World Tour's South African Open by making not one, but two holes-in-one at the Durban Country Club. This extraordinary achievement placed him at nine under-par for the tournament.

Whitnell, who is ranked 545th in the world, became only the second player in the history of the DP World Tour to accomplish such a feat, following Australia's Andrew Dodt at the Nordea Masters in 2013. Despite the spectacular pair of aces, he trails leader Shaun Norris by five strokes.

The tournament has seen its share of challenges, with play suspended due to poor light and weather conditions causing delays. However, golfers aim to make up lost time over the weekend, eagerly anticipating the thrilling conclusion, despite more rain forecast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

