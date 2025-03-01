Rivalry Reignited: Clark vs. Reese at Chicago's United Center

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are set to elevate their WNBA rivalry with upcoming games at the Chicago United Center this season. Historically played in smaller venues, these games represent a significant shift as the league gains popularity.

The Chicago Sky, traditionally hosting matches at the 10,000-capacity Wintrust Arena, will move two games to the iconic home of the NBA's Chicago Bulls, offering the chance to accommodate over 20,000 fans. This marks the first occasion the Sky will play at this larger venue.

With the WNBA season set to begin on May 16, excitement builds as Clark and Reese, both standout players with a storied history, prepare to meet again, amplifying the league's appeal further after a record-breaking year.

(With inputs from agencies.)