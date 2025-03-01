Armand Duplantis Breaks Pole Vault Record Again with Sensational Jump

Armand Duplantis, the renowned Swedish pole vaulter, made history once again at the All Star Perche meet in Clermont-Ferrand, France. He achieved a staggering 6.27 meters, breaking the world record for the 11th time since 2020.

This extraordinary feat illuminated the arena with a display of fireworks as Duplantis cleared the height on his first attempt, surpassing his previous record of 6.26 meters set in Silesia. 'I just felt really good,' Duplantis remarked, adding that his preparation and run-up were perfect.

In conjunction with his historic jump, Duplantis debuted his first song, 'Bop,' under the stage name 'Mondo,' which was played during the event. The athlete noted that his track was meant as the ideal backdrop for his world-record performance.

