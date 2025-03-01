Armand Duplantis Breaks Pole Vault Record Again with Sensational Jump
Armand Duplantis set a new world pole vault record at the All Star Perche meet in France, soaring 6.27 meters. The Olympic champion surpassed his previous record, marking the 11th time he has broken the global mark since 2020. The event was celebrated with fireworks and his song 'Bop'.
Armand Duplantis, the renowned Swedish pole vaulter, made history once again at the All Star Perche meet in Clermont-Ferrand, France. He achieved a staggering 6.27 meters, breaking the world record for the 11th time since 2020.
This extraordinary feat illuminated the arena with a display of fireworks as Duplantis cleared the height on his first attempt, surpassing his previous record of 6.26 meters set in Silesia. 'I just felt really good,' Duplantis remarked, adding that his preparation and run-up were perfect.
In conjunction with his historic jump, Duplantis debuted his first song, 'Bop,' under the stage name 'Mondo,' which was played during the event. The athlete noted that his track was meant as the ideal backdrop for his world-record performance.
