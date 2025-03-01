Marc Marquez Dominates in Thailand with Ducati Debut Triumph
Marc Marquez secured a thrilling victory in the sprint race at the Thailand Grand Prix, leading from start to finish as part of Team Ducati. The win marked his first time leading the championship since 2019. His brother, Alex Marquez, also delivered a strong performance, finishing in second place.
Francesco Bagnaia, a two-time MotoGP champion and Marquez's new teammate, completed the all-Ducati podium by finishing third. Marquez expressed his satisfaction with the win, saying the bike felt great and emphasizing his focus on consistency and managing the race gap.
The race marked Marquez's second career sprint victory, following his first at the Aragon MotoGP. The Spaniard now tops the championship standings for the first time in four years. Sunday's race offers him the opportunity to extend his lead further. Meanwhile, 24-year-old Ai Ogura impressed with a fourth-place finish in his MotoGP debut.
