Marc Marquez Dominates in Thailand with Ducati Debut Triumph

Marc Marquez, the six-time MotoGP champion, made an impressive debut with factory Ducati, seizing victory at the sprint race of the season-opening Thailand Grand Prix. Marquez led every lap, showcasing dominance right from the start, while his younger brother Alex followed in second place.

Francesco Bagnaia, a two-time MotoGP champion and Marquez's new teammate, completed the all-Ducati podium by finishing third. Marquez expressed his satisfaction with the win, saying the bike felt great and emphasizing his focus on consistency and managing the race gap.

The race marked Marquez's second career sprint victory, following his first at the Aragon MotoGP. The Spaniard now tops the championship standings for the first time in four years. Sunday's race offers him the opportunity to extend his lead further. Meanwhile, 24-year-old Ai Ogura impressed with a fourth-place finish in his MotoGP debut.

(With inputs from agencies.)