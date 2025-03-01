Left Menu

Chiefs Lead Super Rugby Pacific with Thrilling Victory

The Waikato Chiefs secured their third consecutive win in Super Rugby Pacific by defeating the ACT Brumbies 49-34, showcasing stellar performances from All Blacks centres. Despite tough competition, the Chiefs remain unbeaten, leading the standings. The round also saw the Auckland Blues and Waratahs clinch crucial victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 16:20 IST
Chiefs Lead Super Rugby Pacific with Thrilling Victory
Scotland Rugby Team Image Credit:

The Waikato Chiefs extended their winning streak in the Super Rugby Pacific with a thrilling 49-34 triumph over the ACT Brumbies on Saturday. This victory enhances their position as early pacesetters of the season, continuing their streak with robust performances from key players such as All Blacks centres Quinn Tupaea and Anton Lienert-Brown.

The matchup, held in Hamilton, saw the two teams neck-and-neck until a decisive 77th-minute penalty conversion. Despite a resilient performance from the Brumbies, the Chiefs' determination and strategic play paid off. Skipper Tupou Vaa'i noted the challenge, emphasizing the speed and aggression shown by their opponents.

Elsewhere in the league, the Queensland Reds overcame an early deficit to defeat Western Force, while the Auckland Blues finally earned a win against the Hurricanes. The Waratahs also claimed victory over Fijian Drua. Meanwhile, Moana Pasifika narrowly missed out on a comeback victory against the Otago Highlanders, marking an action-packed weekend in the Super Rugby Pacific.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025