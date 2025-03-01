Chiefs Lead Super Rugby Pacific with Thrilling Victory
The Waikato Chiefs secured their third consecutive win in Super Rugby Pacific by defeating the ACT Brumbies 49-34, showcasing stellar performances from All Blacks centres. Despite tough competition, the Chiefs remain unbeaten, leading the standings. The round also saw the Auckland Blues and Waratahs clinch crucial victories.
The Waikato Chiefs extended their winning streak in the Super Rugby Pacific with a thrilling 49-34 triumph over the ACT Brumbies on Saturday. This victory enhances their position as early pacesetters of the season, continuing their streak with robust performances from key players such as All Blacks centres Quinn Tupaea and Anton Lienert-Brown.
The matchup, held in Hamilton, saw the two teams neck-and-neck until a decisive 77th-minute penalty conversion. Despite a resilient performance from the Brumbies, the Chiefs' determination and strategic play paid off. Skipper Tupou Vaa'i noted the challenge, emphasizing the speed and aggression shown by their opponents.
Elsewhere in the league, the Queensland Reds overcame an early deficit to defeat Western Force, while the Auckland Blues finally earned a win against the Hurricanes. The Waratahs also claimed victory over Fijian Drua. Meanwhile, Moana Pasifika narrowly missed out on a comeback victory against the Otago Highlanders, marking an action-packed weekend in the Super Rugby Pacific.
(With inputs from agencies.)
