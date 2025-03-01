Left Menu

South Africa's Bowling Triumph Secures Semi-Final Spot

South Africa secured a semi-final berth in the Champions Trophy by bowling England out for 179 in Karachi. They join Australia, India, and New Zealand in the next stage. South Africa aims to top their group while England's struggles continue on a favorable batting pitch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 17:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive Champions Trophy Group B match in Karachi, South Africa successfully bowled England out for a mere 179 runs, securing their advancement to the semi-finals alongside Australia, India, and New Zealand. The victory solidifies their top-three positioning, irrespective of the final results.

Striving for dominance, South Africa is eyeing to top the group; meanwhile, England's lackluster performance persisted, failing to harness a beneficial batting pitch. Joe Root emerged as the top scorer with a modest 37 runs, while Jos Buttler concluded his captaincy on a subdued note with 21 runs.

Despite inconsistent bowling, South Africa's prowess emerged through Wiaan Mulder's 3-25 and Marco Jansen's 3-39, enabling them to dismantle England's innings within 38.2 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

