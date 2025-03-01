South Africa's Bowling Triumph Secures Semi-Final Spot

In a decisive Champions Trophy Group B match in Karachi, South Africa successfully bowled England out for a mere 179 runs, securing their advancement to the semi-finals alongside Australia, India, and New Zealand. The victory solidifies their top-three positioning, irrespective of the final results.

Striving for dominance, South Africa is eyeing to top the group; meanwhile, England's lackluster performance persisted, failing to harness a beneficial batting pitch. Joe Root emerged as the top scorer with a modest 37 runs, while Jos Buttler concluded his captaincy on a subdued note with 21 runs.

Despite inconsistent bowling, South Africa's prowess emerged through Wiaan Mulder's 3-25 and Marco Jansen's 3-39, enabling them to dismantle England's innings within 38.2 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)