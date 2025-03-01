Klaebo's Remarkable 20km Skiathlon Victory Lights Up Trondheim

Norwegian skiing sensation Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo clinched his first individual distance gold at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim. The thrilling men's 20km skiathlon race saw a dramatic conclusion with Klaebo powering ahead in the final stretch to emerge victorious.

All of the 28-year-old's previous 10 world championship golds were in sprint or relay events. This time, Klaebo showcased his strategic prowess, staying close to the leading group before making his decisive move in the last moments of the race.

Weather conditions posed challenges for competitors and organizers alike, but enthusiastic fans watched as Klaebo, alongside fellow Norwegians Martin Loewstroem Nyenget and Harald Oestberg Amundsen, completed a stunning podium sweep.

