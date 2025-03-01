Sporting Triumphs and Trials: A Recap of Friday's Major Events

Friday was a dynamic day in sports, marked by impressive performances and notable developments. In tennis, top-seeded Jessica Pegula swiftly reached the ATX Open semifinals, dominating Anna Blinkova in under an hour. Pegula showcased her strong form, progressing to her second semifinal this season.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers faced uncertainty as Austin Reaves was sidelined due to calf soreness, with an MRI scheduled to assess the injury. Mirroring unexpected victories, the Baltimore Orioles achieved an electrifying comeback against the Minnesota Twins, scoring eight runs in the ninth inning to secure a 13-10 win.

In another realm of sports, Aryna Sabalenka praised the WTA's mission and Saudi's financial backing, highlighting it as crucial for growth. Additionally, Shohei Ohtani marked his return post-surgery with a homer for the Dodgers. In baseball, ex-President Trump announced he would pardon Pete Rose, expressing criticism of his lifetime ban from MLB for gambling.

