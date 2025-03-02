Tomas Machac Claims Historic First ATP 500 Title in Mexico

Czech Republic's Tomas Machac clinched his inaugural ATP title at the Mexican Open, overcoming Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6(6) 6-2. As the eighth seed, Machac integrated strategic serves to outperform his opponent, making him the third Czech to claim an ATP 500 crown, joining Tomas Berdych and Radek Stepanek.

Despite trailing 6-5 in the tiebreaker, Machac displayed resilience, securing consecutive points to seize the first set. The world No. 25 gained momentum in the second set, exploiting Davidovich Fokina's waning energy to win every game post-break. This triumph is a paramount career milestone for the 24-year-old athlete.

Having previously reached a final after toppling Novak Djokovic, Machac now holds a champion's status. At the award ceremony, Davidovich Fokina, still without an ATP title, congratulated Machac. Coach Daniel Vacek was lauded for his calming influence during tense moments, underscoring Machac's journey to mastering high-pressure matches.

