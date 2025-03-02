Left Menu

Ebba Andersson Clinches Gold in Thrilling Nordic Skiathlon Finish

Ebba Andersson secured a thrilling victory over Therese Johaug in the women's 20km skiathlon at the Nordic Ski World Championships, retaining her title with a photo finish. Despite Johaug's return to form after retirement, Andersson emerged victorious in a dramatic sprint, while Johaug finished a close second.

In a gripping showdown at the Nordic Ski World Championships, Sweden's Ebba Andersson secured her place as a dominant force by winning the women's 20km skiathlon. The defending champion clinched gold in a photo finish against Norway's Therese Johaug on Sunday.

The race concluded in dramatic fashion, with Andersson clocking a time of 47:57.1, narrowly overtaking Johaug, who made an impressive comeback from retirement. Johaug, originally retired after her triumphant run at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, returned to skiing in August, adding further anticipation to the event.

Heidi Weng led after the ski switch but took a tumble, resulting in a fifth-place finish behind bronze winner Joanna Sundling. Heavy rain necessitated track salting, highlighting the challenging conditions athletes faced in the intense competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

