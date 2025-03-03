Left Menu

Naomi Girma's Historic Debut Marred by Injury

Naomi Girma, the U.S. defender and first female million-dollar player, sustained an injury during her Chelsea debut in a 2-2 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion. Her unspecified injury will be assessed further. Chelsea announced Girma's signing for a record fee, highlighting her potential impact in the competitive Women's Super League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 03:09 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 03:09 IST
Naomi Girma's Historic Debut Marred by Injury

Naomi Girma, made her highly anticipated debut for Chelsea but was forced off the pitch due to an injury. This incident occurred in the 57th minute of a gripping 2-2 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea's manager, Sonia Bompastor, expressed cautious optimism about Girma's condition, indicating the need for a scan to determine the injury's severity. Girma, signed for a world-record fee, is expected to bring significant strength to the team.

This debut marks a significant moment in the Women's Super League, where Girma's presence was keenly felt. Chelsea remains at the top of the league, maintaining a lead over Manchester United.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025