Naomi Girma's Historic Debut Marred by Injury
Naomi Girma, the U.S. defender and first female million-dollar player, sustained an injury during her Chelsea debut in a 2-2 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion. Her unspecified injury will be assessed further. Chelsea announced Girma's signing for a record fee, highlighting her potential impact in the competitive Women's Super League.
Naomi Girma, made her highly anticipated debut for Chelsea but was forced off the pitch due to an injury. This incident occurred in the 57th minute of a gripping 2-2 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion.
Chelsea's manager, Sonia Bompastor, expressed cautious optimism about Girma's condition, indicating the need for a scan to determine the injury's severity. Girma, signed for a world-record fee, is expected to bring significant strength to the team.
This debut marks a significant moment in the Women's Super League, where Girma's presence was keenly felt. Chelsea remains at the top of the league, maintaining a lead over Manchester United.
