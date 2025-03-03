Left Menu

India Sets Sights on Australia: Focus Unwavering Ahead of ICC Semifinal Clash

India gears up to face Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy semifinals after a decisive win over New Zealand. Skipper Rohit Sharma emphasizes the team's dedication to staying focused on their own game, downplaying external pressures, including past World Cup defeats to Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 15:58 IST
Team Australia (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India, riding high after a commanding 44-run victory over New Zealand in Dubai, is preparing for a highly anticipated semifinal showdown with Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy. Team captain Rohit Sharma addressed the media, articulating a clear strategy centered on maintaining focus, despite the formidable reputation of their opponents.

In a pre-match press conference, Sharma emphasized, 'We're up against great opposition, but our focus is on executing our plans as we've done in the past games.' Acknowledging Australia's strong showing in ICC knockout stages, he underscored the importance of India playing to their strengths.

Highlighting the challenges of high-stakes matches, Sharma anticipated tough competition from Australia, known for their resilience. Yet, with the pressure mounting, he reassured that success will come from concentrating on Indian capabilities and performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

