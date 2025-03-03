Left Menu

Paulo Fonseca's Fiery Clash with Referee Sparks Controversy in Ligue 1

Olympique Lyonnais coach Paulo Fonseca may face a seven-month suspension after confronting referee Neoit Millot during a match against Brest. Fonseca's aggressive behavior led to a red card, and his actions are under review by the French professional league. The incident highlights ongoing tensions between coaches and referees in France's Ligue 1.

Updated: 03-03-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 16:52 IST
In the wake of Olympique Lyonnais' 2-1 victory over Brest, coach Paulo Fonseca finds himself at the center of controversy following his altercation with referee Neoit Millot. The match, which saw Brest's penalty appeal denied, spiraled out of control when Fonseca was shown a straight red card for what Millot described as 'intimidating attitude.'

As Millot recounted to French sports daily L'Equipe, the situation escalated rapidly with Fonseca reportedly attempting a headbutt, an action that forced Lyon players to intervene. The possibility of a seven-month suspension looms over the coach as the French professional league (LFP) reviews his conduct during the incident.

Amidst the fallout, the French referees union has voiced its concerns about safety, especially following comments by Olympique de Marseille President Pablo Longoria that led to a 15-match ban. Longoria's criticism of referee appointments marks a period of heightened tensions within Ligue 1.

