Rohit Sharma Hails Varun Chakravarthy's Redemption Spell Ahead of Semi-Finals

As India gears up for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final clash against Australia, skipper Rohit Sharma pays tribute to the exceptional performance of mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy. The bowler's standout performance against New Zealand, which earned him the Player of the Match title, included a remarkable five-wicket haul for 42 runs.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Sharma highlighted Chakravarthy's growth since his international debut and credited his increased accuracy and pace variation as key factors in his success. It's a profound comeback story for Chakravarthy, especially at the Dubai venue where he previously faced a challenging T20 World Cup outing.

The victory also marked the second-best Champions Trophy debut performance by an Indian, as Chakravarthy overcame past setbacks to deliver with consistent flair. Sharma's observation from the slips noted the strategic improvements in Chakravarthy's game, providing the team with a promising prospect as they enter the crucial semi-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)