ASICS Unveils Limited-Edition Collection for TCS World 10K Inspired by Nandi Hills

ASICS has launched a limited-edition collection as the official sports goods partner for the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2025. Inspired by Nandi Hills, the collection offers a synergy of performance and nature, featuring lightweight, sweat-wicking apparel and technologically advanced shoes, embodying the spirit of movement and endurance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:18 IST
ASICS, a prominent Japanese sportswear brand, has introduced a limited-edition merchandise collection as part of its partnership with the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2025. The collection is inspired by the stunning vistas of Nandi Hills and offers runners a unique race-day experience.

This exclusive collection, available on ASICS' website and in stores, includes apparel designed with vibrant hues of Arctic Sky and Vapor, promising both style and performance. The race day Graphic Tee, crafted from 100% polyester interlock fabric, ensures lightweight breathability and moisture-wicking comfort.

Highlighting the collection are the Novablast 5 Limited-Edition Running Shoes, featuring FF BLAST™ PLUS cushioning technology. These shoes exemplify innovation, offering superior bounce and responsiveness. The limited-edition gear serves as a tribute to Bengaluru's natural sites and a symbol of athletic excellence. ASICS continues to enhance the running experience by combining cutting-edge technology with nature's inspiration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

