Australia-India Sports Excellence Forum: Bridging Nations through Athletic Collaboration

The Australia-India Sports Excellence Forum, a pioneering event jointly organized by the Australian and Gujarat Governments, is set to take place on March 5 and 6, 2025, in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. This groundbreaking forum aims to unite influential decision-makers from Australia and India in the realm of sports, as announced by the Australian High Commission in India.

The event will serve as a platform for comprehensive discussions on pivotal topics such as successful Olympic and Paralympic bids, the nurturing of elite sports talent, advancements in paralympic sports development, and innovations in sports science and technology. With Australia's forthcoming hosting of the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane, and India's prospective bid for the 2036 games, this forum represents a vital opportunity to explore mutual synergies and opportunities in sports cooperation between the two countries.

The joint initiative follows commitments made by the Prime Ministers of India and Australia during the 2nd India-Australia Annual Summit in 2024 to deepen bilateral ties through sports. The Australia-India Sports Excellence Forum emphasizes this commitment by focusing on training, workforce development, and major sporting event management. Notable participants will include Australian sports figures like Kieren Perkins OAM, highlighting the shared vision of both nations to elevate their sports ecosystems.

