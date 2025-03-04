Left Menu

Down Under Duel: Australia and India Clash in Champions Trophy Semis

Australia reached 76/2 after 15 overs against India in the Champions Trophy semi-final. Key dismissals included Cooper Connolly and Travis Head, courtesy of Mohammed Shami and Varun Chakravarthy. Indian players wore black armbands to honor Padmakar Shivalkar, a domestic cricket legend who recently passed away.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 04-03-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:44 IST
Australia found themselves at 76 for 2 after 15 overs in their Champions Trophy semifinal clash against India on Tuesday.

As captain Steve Smith stood firm on 24 runs and Marnus Labuschagne on 7, Australia elected to bat first in a compelling encounter. India's bowlers struck early as Mohammed Shami dismissed Cooper Connolly for a duck in the third over, while Varun Chakravarthy sent Travis Head packing for a solid 39 in the ninth over.

The Indian team took to the field wearing black armbands, paying their respects to Padmakar Shivalkar, a domestic cricket icon, who passed away at the age of 84 in Mumbai on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

