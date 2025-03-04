Down Under Duel: Australia and India Clash in Champions Trophy Semis

Australia found themselves at 76 for 2 after 15 overs in their Champions Trophy semifinal clash against India on Tuesday.

As captain Steve Smith stood firm on 24 runs and Marnus Labuschagne on 7, Australia elected to bat first in a compelling encounter. India's bowlers struck early as Mohammed Shami dismissed Cooper Connolly for a duck in the third over, while Varun Chakravarthy sent Travis Head packing for a solid 39 in the ninth over.

The Indian team took to the field wearing black armbands, paying their respects to Padmakar Shivalkar, a domestic cricket icon, who passed away at the age of 84 in Mumbai on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)