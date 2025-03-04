Left Menu

Smith and Carey Shine as Australia Sets Competitive Target

Steve Smith and Alex Carey led Australia to 264 all out in the Champions Trophy semi-final against India. Smith scored 73, and Carey contributed 61, while Mohammed Shami took three Indian wickets. India's players wore black armbands in memory of Padmakar Shivalkar, a domestic cricket legend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:06 IST
Smith and Carey Shine as Australia Sets Competitive Target
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Captain Steve Smith and Alex Carey played pivotal roles in Australia's innings, each hitting half-centuries to guide their team to a total of 264 all out in the Champions Trophy semi-final on Tuesday.

Smith was top scorer with 73 runs off 96 balls, forming key partnerships with Travis Head, who added 39, and later with Marnus Labuschagne for 56 runs. Carey bolstered the innings with a vital 61-run contribution, taking the score past 260.

On the bowling front, India's Mohammed Shami proved formidable, capturing three wickets for 38 runs. Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja claimed two wickets each, while Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel managed one apiece. The Indian squad donned black armbands in memory of cricket stalwart Padmakar Shivalkar, who passed away at 84.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025