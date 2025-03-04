Smith and Carey Shine as Australia Sets Competitive Target

Captain Steve Smith and Alex Carey played pivotal roles in Australia's innings, each hitting half-centuries to guide their team to a total of 264 all out in the Champions Trophy semi-final on Tuesday.

Smith was top scorer with 73 runs off 96 balls, forming key partnerships with Travis Head, who added 39, and later with Marnus Labuschagne for 56 runs. Carey bolstered the innings with a vital 61-run contribution, taking the score past 260.

On the bowling front, India's Mohammed Shami proved formidable, capturing three wickets for 38 runs. Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja claimed two wickets each, while Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel managed one apiece. The Indian squad donned black armbands in memory of cricket stalwart Padmakar Shivalkar, who passed away at 84.

