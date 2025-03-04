Cricket Clash: India Triumphs Over Australia in Semifinal Showdown

In a thrilling encounter in the Champions Trophy semifinals held on Tuesday, India showcased their cricketing prowess against Australia. The Australians set a competitive target of 264 runs, succumbing in 49.3 overs.

Star batsman Steven Smith anchored the innings with a fine 73, while Alex Carey added 61. However, India's bowler Mohammed Shami proved too challenging, taking three vital wickets.

With Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Jadeja also claiming important breakthroughs, India's disciplined bowling performance ultimately secured their spot in the finals, leaving Australia to lament missed opportunities.

