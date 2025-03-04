Left Menu

The Resurgence of Varun Chakravarthy: A Spinner's Tale

Suryakumar Yadav lauds Varun Chakravarthy's comeback to international cricket, highlighting his mental toughness and pivotal role in India's T20 victory. Chakravarthy's performance against New Zealand illustrates his transformation since 2021, becoming an asset for the team with his unique skill set, crucial to India's T20 lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:25 IST
The Resurgence of Varun Chakravarthy: A Spinner's Tale
Varun Chakravarthy
  • Country:
  • India

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav expressed admiration for mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, noting his remarkable evolution since rejoining the international scene. Chakravarthy, described as mentally tougher and more joyful, clinched impressive figures of 5/42, aiding India's triumphant march to the semifinals in Dubai.

Chakravarthy's metamorphosis since his departure in 2021 has left Suryakumar optimistic. Addressing the media, Suryakumar drew comparisons between two distinct phases of Chakravarthy's career, emphasizing the cricketer's resilience. The spinner's selection against New Zealand proved advantageous, underscoring his vital role in the squad.

In an era focused on all-rounders, Suryakumar highlighted the importance of players with unique skills like Chakravarthy. He also praised the unified spirit within Mumbai Indians, underlining the camaraderie despite featuring multiple Indian cricket captains. Suryakumar remains committed to excelling across formats, driven by passion for the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025