Wales Prepare for Six Nations Showdown Against Scotland

Gareth Anscombe will play for Wales in the Six Nations against Scotland, despite concerns about a concussion. Josh Adams is out due to a hamstring injury. Wales aims to end a 15-game losing streak with an attempt at a strong performance, following their narrow loss to Ireland.

Gareth Anscombe, the Welsh flyhalf, has been given the green light to feature in Saturday's crucial Six Nations encounter with Scotland at Murrayfield. Despite exiting the field due to a suspected concussion during their 27-18 defeat against Ireland, Anscombe has recovered and is expected to secure his spot in the starting lineup, which will be unveiled on Thursday.

However, the Welsh squad will be without wing Josh Adams, who continues to struggle with a nagging hamstring injury. Adams missed the recent match against Ireland and remains sidelined, as confirmed by scrum coach Adam Jones on Tuesday. Under interim coach Matt Sherratt's guidance, Wales delivered a promising performance against Ireland and will aim to capitalize on that progress when facing a Scottish side they have historically dominated.

Wales boasts a record of 18 wins from their last 23 encounters with Scotland, although they have fallen short in their last two meetings. This includes a heart-stopping 27-26 defeat in Cardiff the previous year. The team hopes to reverse their fortunes and break a 15-game losing streak.

