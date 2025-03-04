India Gears Up for Special Olympics: A Team of Champions Embarks on World Winter Games Journey

In a spirited send-off ceremony set for Wednesday, 49 members of the Indian team, including 30 athletes, are gearing up for their participation in the Special Olympics World Winter Games. The event takes place in Turin, Italy, from March 7 to 17, and will see the athletes compete in disciplines like alpine skiing and snowboarding.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandivya will be present at the ceremony, signifying the national importance of this event. The athletes have undergone extensive preparation supported by 11 national coaching camps provided by the Sports Authority of India in cities like New Delhi and Chandigarh.

In addition to coaching, the Sports Authority of India has offered logistical support, including equipment, airfare, and accommodations for the Indian contingent. These resources aim to propel the athletes towards excellence and success at the international sporting stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)