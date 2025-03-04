India's Cricket Delight: Kohli Shines Amidst Sturdy Australian Bowling

In a thrilling match, India posted a total of 267/6 in 48.1 overs in their innings against Australia. Standout performances came from Virat Kohli, who scored a magnificent 84 runs, and KL Rahul, who remained unbeaten with 42 runs. Despite losing early wickets, the Indian side maintained composure.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got India off to a steady start, but it was Kohli's partnership with Shreyas Iyer that solidified the innings. Iyer contributed a well-fought 45 runs. The Australian bowling attack, led by Adam Zampa and Nathan Ellis, posed threats, but the Indian cricketers held their ground.

With precision and resilience, India's batting lineup overcame challenges posed by Cooper Connolly and Ben Dwarshuis. The bowlers' efforts were matched by disciplined Indian batsmen, marking a competitive edge and setting a formidable target for the Australian team to chase.

(With inputs from agencies.)