Boxing Federation of India Sets Election Date Amid Legal Contest
The Boxing Federation of India plans to hold its elections on March 28, as announced at its 10th Annual General Meeting, despite a legal challenge over an ad-hoc committee formed by the Indian Olympic Association. The Delhi High Court has stayed the committee's creation, pending further hearings.
The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has announced that it will conduct its elections on March 28 to appoint new office bearers for the forthcoming tenure. This decision comes as a response to the Delhi High Court's stay on the Indian Olympic Association (IOA)'s move to set up an ad-hoc panel to manage the BFI's affairs.
The BFI's 10th Annual General Meeting, chaired by President Ajay Singh, is scheduled to take place from 10:30 a.m. in Delhi NCR. The focal point of this gathering will be the election of office bearers and executive council members for the 2025-2029 term. Affiliated state units have been instructed to submit names of their representatives by March 10.
The recent judicial intervention came after Justice Sachin Datta requested the IOA's response to the BFI's petition challenging the ad-hoc committee formation. The court has provided the IOA with a two-week period to submit its reply, with a hearing set for March 27. The IOA had previously implemented the committee on February 24, citing the BFI's election delays.
