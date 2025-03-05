Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Congress Leader's Remarks Amid India's Triumph

Congress leader Shama Mohamed's controversial fat-shaming remarks about Indian captain Rohit Sharma sparked backlash. Despite criticism, she praised India's victory over Australia and Virat Kohli's key innings in the Champions Trophy semifinal. The Congress distanced itself, underscoring its respect for the nation's sporting icons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 00:05 IST
Congress leader Shama Mohamed has stirred significant controversy with her social media posts criticizing Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, leading to widespread backlash. Nevertheless, Mohamed lauded the Indian team's triumph over Australia in the Champions Trophy semifinal, highlighting Virat Kohli's pivotal innings.

Kohli's impressive 84-run performance guided India to their fifth Champions Trophy final, securing a four-wicket victory against Australia. The win has moved the final venue from Lahore to Dubai, scheduled for Sunday, where India will face the winner of the second semifinal between South Africa and New Zealand.

The Congress has distanced itself from Mohamed's comments, emphasizing its respect for sports icons and denouncing her remarks. The controversy, compounded by previous criticisms from actress Kangana Ranaut, has sparked considerable political attention, with parties exchanging pointed barbs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

