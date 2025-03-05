Left Menu

Court Controversy: Indian Wells Surfaces Stir Mixed Reactions

Indian Wells unveils new faster courts by Laykold, sparking mixed reactions among top players. Aryna Sabalenka welcomes the change, expecting it to suit her powerful game, while Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev express confusion and dissatisfaction over the unexpected shift from the traditionally slower surfaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 09:28 IST
Court Controversy: Indian Wells Surfaces Stir Mixed Reactions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indian Wells has replaced its traditionally gritty, slow hard courts with faster ones, prompting varied reactions from players. Aryna Sabalenka, currently ranked world number one, is enthusiastic about the change, indicating it complements her powerful play. She expressed eagerness to test the new conditions in her upcoming match.

Conversely, Carlos Alcaraz, known for his inventive shot-making, stated he was puzzled by the sudden alteration. Citing the tournament's 25-year consistency with slower courts, the Spanish player intends to adapt his game accordingly upon practice.

Russian player Daniil Medvedev, who once criticized the old courts, found the new surfaces almost slower. Elena Rybakina observed minimal differences, noting environmental factors affecting bounce. The freshly resurfaced courts by Laykold aim for consistency, with the first matches commencing on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025