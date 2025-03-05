Court Controversy: Indian Wells Surfaces Stir Mixed Reactions

Indian Wells has replaced its traditionally gritty, slow hard courts with faster ones, prompting varied reactions from players. Aryna Sabalenka, currently ranked world number one, is enthusiastic about the change, indicating it complements her powerful play. She expressed eagerness to test the new conditions in her upcoming match.

Conversely, Carlos Alcaraz, known for his inventive shot-making, stated he was puzzled by the sudden alteration. Citing the tournament's 25-year consistency with slower courts, the Spanish player intends to adapt his game accordingly upon practice.

Russian player Daniil Medvedev, who once criticized the old courts, found the new surfaces almost slower. Elena Rybakina observed minimal differences, noting environmental factors affecting bounce. The freshly resurfaced courts by Laykold aim for consistency, with the first matches commencing on Wednesday.

