FC Goa's Dynamic Triumph: A Decisive Win Against Mohammedan Sporting

FC Goa secured a 2-0 victory over Mohammedan Sporting Club in their final home league game, marking their fifth consecutive win. With significant lineup changes, Iker Guarrotxena opened the scoring, and Padam Chhetri's own goal sealed the victory. Coach Manolo Marquez remains optimistic despite striker Armando Sadiku's goal drought.

Manolo Marquez (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a resounding display of skill and strategy, FC Goa emerged victorious in their Indian Super League clash against Mohammedan Sporting Club, clinching a 2-0 win in their last home league game. This victory, marked by a significant overhaul in the starting lineup, highlighted the depth of their squad.

Star performer Iker Guarrotxena found the net early, setting the pace for the match, while a late own goal by MSC's Padam Chhetri ensured the Gaurs' triumph and extended their winning streak to five matches. Head coach Manolo Marquez lauded his team's effort, particularly praising the reserve players for stepping up.

Despite a semi-final berth already secured, Marquez addressed concerns over top scorer Armando Sadiku's recent goal drought, emphasizing his satisfaction with Sadiku's overall contribution. As FC Goa prepares to meet Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the pressure of the upcoming playoffs looms, leaving Marquez to anticipate a challenging path ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

