Left Menu

Healy Criticizes Connolly's Tactics in Dramatic Semifinal

Former Australian cricketer Ian Healy criticized Cooper Connolly's poor performance against India's Mohammad Shami during the Champions Trophy semifinal. Connolly's lack of tactical play led to a quick dismissal, contributing to Australia's defeat. Healy expressed frustration at Connolly's approach to batting under challenging conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 05-03-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 10:05 IST
Healy Criticizes Connolly's Tactics in Dramatic Semifinal
Ian Healy
  • Country:
  • Australia

Former Australian wicket-keeping legend Ian Healy has openly criticized Cooper Connolly's tactical approach during the Champions Trophy semifinal against India, expressing his frustration over poor judgment against pace bowler Mohammed Shami. Healy's comments came after Connolly was quickly dismissed for a nine-ball duck, contributing to Australia's defeat.

Despite high expectations, Connolly's appearance as an opener ended in disappointment, with former favorites such as Jake Fraser-McGurk sidelined. Shami's effective bowling exposed Connolly's tactical weaknesses, leading to the latter's swift exit from the game and weakening Australia's innings.

Healy's analysis, shared on SEN Radio, highlighted Connolly's lack of footwork and poor shot selection. The batsman's approach under testing conditions was deemed as reckless, a sentiment reflecting the larger setback for Australia's batting line-up despite half-centuries from players like Steve Smith and Alex Carey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025