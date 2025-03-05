Healy Criticizes Connolly's Tactics in Dramatic Semifinal

Former Australian wicket-keeping legend Ian Healy has openly criticized Cooper Connolly's tactical approach during the Champions Trophy semifinal against India, expressing his frustration over poor judgment against pace bowler Mohammed Shami. Healy's comments came after Connolly was quickly dismissed for a nine-ball duck, contributing to Australia's defeat.

Despite high expectations, Connolly's appearance as an opener ended in disappointment, with former favorites such as Jake Fraser-McGurk sidelined. Shami's effective bowling exposed Connolly's tactical weaknesses, leading to the latter's swift exit from the game and weakening Australia's innings.

Healy's analysis, shared on SEN Radio, highlighted Connolly's lack of footwork and poor shot selection. The batsman's approach under testing conditions was deemed as reckless, a sentiment reflecting the larger setback for Australia's batting line-up despite half-centuries from players like Steve Smith and Alex Carey.

